NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — School is right around the corner, so now is the time for educators around the area to get involved in a free program being offered at Quinnipiac University next week which ultimately benefits kids in the classroom.

Jennifer Dauphinais, an adjunct professor in the School of Education at Quinnipiac University, and Scarlett Lewis, founder of the Jesse Lewis Choose Love Foundation stopped by the station to talk about the “Choose Love: The importance of self-care for effective teaching” program.

There are still some spots available for the program, to register you can call 203-356-8847. For a list of future events click here.