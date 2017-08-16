Connecticut man who threatened infant with rock captured

NORWICH, Conn. (AP) — A man police say threatened an infant with a large rock while robbing a Connecticut convenience store in January has been arrested.

Police say 28-year-old Kevin Mason was returned to Connecticut on Tuesday following his extradition from Wisconsin. He was held on $35,000 bond pending a Wednesday court appearance on charges including second-degree robbery and risk of injury to a minor. It could not be determined if he has a lawyer.

Authorities say a man entered the Norwich store on Jan. 2 and threatened to hurt the clerk and her 1-month-old baby, who was behind the counter in a car seat. Police say the robber also threatened to take the baby before making off with cash.

Police posted surveillance images on Facebook, which produced tips that led to Mason.