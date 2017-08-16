Convicted felon arrested in Norwalk for firearm and drug charges

NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) — A convicted felon is facing multiple charges after he was allegedly found with firearms and drugs in Norwalk on Tuesday.

Police say they arrested 27-year-old Terrence Voss on charges of Criminal Possession of Firearm, Criminal Possession of Ammunition, Possession of Narcotics, Possession of Narcotics with Intent to Sell, Possession of Narcotics within 1500 feet of a school.

According to officials, Voss was selling heroin out of his residence at 166 West Cedar Street.

After a search and seizure warrant, officers seized 23 bags of heroin, which later tested positive for the presence of Fentanyl. Officer say they also seized a loaded Hi Point 9mm handgun. Both the heroin and the handgun were accessible to two juveniles that lived in the home, investigators say.

Voss was held on a $50,000 bond and due to the location of the drugs and gun, the Department of Child and Families was notified of the incident.