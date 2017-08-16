Creative ways to make back-to-school fun with Dr. Patty Ann Tublin

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Dr. Patty Ann Tublin joins us with some ways to get kids ready for back-to-school.

  1. Throw a Back-to-School Theme Party! – Seriously! Not to be sarcastic but bring some fun into going back-to-school (of course it has to be age appropriate!).  Have the kids help decorate the house with fun school themes and food – teacher‘s pet apples, push up pops that look like rulers, etc.  Bake or cook some fun snacks – be creative. Invite friends and make it festive – while also allowing the kids to talk about what they hope for during the upcoming school year and what their concerns might be.
  2. School Supplies Shopping Spree – no matter how much paper, pens, pencils, notebooks you might have lying around your home – everyone does back-to-school shopping! Make it fun by including your kids in the process- that doesn’t mean you have to take the little ones with you – but try to purchase some of their favorite action figures or movie characters – this will help everyone feel excited about starting school.
  3.  Fabulous Food & Treats – Ask the kids what they want for lunch, treats and dinner during the first week of school – and do a practice run! As we know, food can bring comfort – so letting your kids pick out their favorite meals for dinner during the first day and week of school will make them have something to look forward to – even if they are nervous about the new school year.

