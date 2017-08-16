Cumberland Farms Recalls Chicken Caesar Salad

By Published:

(WTNH) — The United States Department of Agriculture is recalling 1,719 pounds of chicken Caesar salad products due to mis-branding.

The 9.95 oz plastic salad bowls containing, “Cumberland Farms Chicken Caesar Salad with Romaine lettuce, roasted chicken, Parmesan cheese, bacon, multi-grain croutons and creamy Caesar dressing” with a use-by date of August 16, 2017 have been incorrectly labeled as gluten-free. The croutons in the salad are made with wheat and the allergen was not declared on the label.

These salads were distributed to Cumberland Farms locations in Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, Rhode Island and Vermont.

Consumers with a gluten sensitivity or allergy are advised to return the salad to the place of purchase or discard it.

 

