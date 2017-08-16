Fairfield American ready for Little League World Series

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (ABC News) –The dream season for the Fairfield American team rolls on.

Thursday is the first game of the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pa., and you can bet that the players and coaches are excited.

“It’s just unbelievable what we have,” stated player Griffin Dodder. “I mean, we’re all unique in different ways, and then that’s what makes us a pretty good team.”

Related Content: Fairfield American Little League Team secures spot to Little League World Series in Williamsport

Dodder’s teammate, Troy Ashkinos, shared a similar statement, saying, “We have a lot of different types of people on this team. We have the quieter kid, we have the louder kids and we have one very loud so that’s kind of how our team goes.

For coach Jorge Rivera, the reward of making it to the LLWS is watching the kids just play the game.

“When they get here, our goal as a coach is to get them to trust their ability, but not be totally afraid to make a mistake so that they’re playing loose which is what I think got us here,” Rivera said.

Related Content: Fairfield American Little League shirts being sold at Dick’s Sporting Goods

First pitch of Thursday’s game is at 3 p.m. against the Mid-Atlantic Region.