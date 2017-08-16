5 teens arrested after State Police pursuit of stolen vehicle

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — West Haven police confirm that five juveniles were arrested after a police pursuit of a stolen vehicle early Wednesday morning.

At approximately 3:40 a.m., Connecticut State Police reported that a jeep stolen out of Stratford was heading north on Interstate 95 through Milford. Stratford officers were pursuing the stolen jeep, but broke off their pursuit in the area of exit 36.

Troopers spotted the jeep on I-95 and attempted to stop the driver, but they fled from the Trooper at high speed. State Police broke off their pursuit as the jeep approached exit 42 in West Haven, but noticed the jeep was leaving the highway at exit 43.

As Troopers exited the highway at exit 43, they saw that the jeep had crashed on Campbell Avenue at the bottom of the Interstate 95 off-ramp. Five teens all got out of the jeep, and ran away from the scene into various neighborhoods off of Washington Avenue.

Milford Police ‘K-9’ units responded to assist West Haven police in the search.

All five teens were arrested and taken into State Police custody. They range in age from 13 to 17 years old. All five teens are from New Haven.

All five were evaluated at Yale-New Haven Hospital for minor injuries related to the crash. All five are charged with larceny and interfering with police.

The driver was also charged with engaging police in pursuit, reckless driving, evading the scene of an accident, and reckless endangerment.

All five are scheduled to appear in New Haven Juvenile Court on August 28th.