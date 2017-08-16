Governor Malloy, Senators Blumenthal & Murphy respond to Trump’s comments about Charlottesville

(WTNH) — Reactions are still pouring in after those controversial comments by President Trump.

Governor Malloy was at a vigil on Wednesday in response to that violence in Virginia, calling the hate in our country a cancer.

“It is a hate that is plaguing the United States of America today. It has other names, but it is hate. It is people who make themselves feel better by hating others by putting them down by using them as well,” said Governor Malloy.

Senator Blumenthal called President Trump out by name tweeting, “there is no excuse for silence. President Trump’s shameful statements on Charlottesville must be met with unequivocal and universal condemnation.”

Senator Murphy was also active on Twitter on Wednesday posting a link to President George H.W. Bush‘s statement. He added, “A reminder that this isn’t a Democrat versus Republican problem. It’s a President who purposes coddles Nazis and racists versus sanity problem.”