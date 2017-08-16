Governor Malloy, Senators Blumenthal & Murphy respond to Trump’s comments about Charlottesville

WTNH.com Staff Published:
Donald Trump
FILE - In this July 31, 2017, file photo, U.S. President Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office in Washington. Of all the trade deals he lambasted on the campaign trail as threats to American workers, Trump reserved particular scorn for one: The North American Free Trade Agreement. Five days of talks aimed at overhauling NAFTA begin Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017, in Washington, with negotiations to follow in Mexico and Canada. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

(WTNH) — Reactions are still pouring in after those controversial comments by President Trump.

Governor Malloy was at a vigil on Wednesday in response to that violence in Virginia, calling the hate in our country a cancer.

“It is a hate that is plaguing the United States of America today. It has other names, but it is hate. It is people who make themselves feel better by hating others by putting them down by using them as well,” said Governor Malloy.

Senator Blumenthal called President Trump out by name tweeting, “there is no excuse for silence. President Trump’s shameful statements on Charlottesville must be met with unequivocal and universal condemnation.”

Senator Murphy was also active on Twitter on Wednesday posting a link to President George H.W. Bush‘s statement. He added, “A reminder that this isn’t a Democrat versus Republican problem. It’s a President who purposes coddles Nazis and racists versus sanity problem.”

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s