Hamden man arrested in Wallingford road rage incident

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Hamden man is facing threatening and breach of peace charges stemming from a road rage incident on Interstate 91 in Wallingford Tuesday.

Troopers responded around 5:45 p.m. to Interstate 91 northbound near exit 13 on a report that a driver had displayed a gun in an apparent road rage incident. According to Connecticut State Police, 33-year-old Robert Laporta, of Hamden, claimed he was cut off by the other driver.

Laporta also told Troopers that when he changed lanes into the center lane, the other driver did the same thing, causing him to have to swerve and almost lose control of his car.

Laporta claimed that the other driver waited for him to catch up on the highway, and at that point Laporta showed the other driver, a 45-year-old man from Meriden, that he had a gun in his car with him.

Troopers took Laporta into custody, charging him with threatening and breach of peace. His bond was set at $2,500. He is due in Meriden Superior Court on August 25th.