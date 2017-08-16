Items stolen from vehicle awaiting roadside assistance

BETHANY, Conn. (WTNH) — State Police are investigating after bank cards and a cell phone were taken from a vehicle waiting for roadside assistance in Bethany.

According to police, a call came in around 5 a.m. on July 22nd reporting stolen items from a vehicle located at the Country Corner Diner parking lot at 756 Amity Road.

Police say the vehicle was having mechanical issues and the operator called for roadside assistance. The operator says he left his vehicle unlocked while he fell asleep waiting for service and woke up to discover items missing from the car.

Officials believe the incident took place between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at (203) 393-4200.