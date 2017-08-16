Mosquitoes in 12 Conn. towns test positive for West Nile Virus

(WTNH) — Mosquitoes in 12 Connecticut towns have now tested positive for the West Nile Virus.

The towns that tested positive for the virus are:

Branford

Glastonbury

Greenwich

North Branford

North Stonington

Orange

Plainfield

South Windsor

Stamford

Stratford

West Haven

Westport

The Director of the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station (CAES) Dr. Theodore Andreadis says August and September are the months when people are most at risk for getting West Nile Virus.

“Historically, August and September are the months when the majority of human cases occur and represent the greatest risk for acquiring West Nile virus infection,” said Dr. Theodore Andreadis.

“Now is the time to take precautions to prevent mosquito bites,” he continued.

Related Content: Northeast sees spike in mosquitoes, a look at CT mosquito crop

The Medical Entomologist at CAES Dr. Phillip Armstrong says the virus keeps finding new locations throughout the state.

“We continue to see increases in the number of mosquitoes carrying West Nile virus with expansion into several new locations throughout the state,” said Dr. Philip Armstrong said.

“This is the critical time of the year when virus activity reaches its peak in the mosquito population,” he continued.

According to officials, to reduce the risk of being bitten by mosquitoes residents should:

Minimize time spent outdoors between dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active.

Be sure door and window screens are tight-fitting and in good repair.

Wear shoes, socks, long pants, and a long-sleeved shirt when outdoors for long periods of time, or when mosquitoes are more active. Clothing should be light colored and made of tightly woven materials that keep mosquitoes away from the skin.

Use mosquito netting when sleeping outdoors or in an unscreened structure and to protect small babies when outdoors.

Consider the use of mosquito repellent, according to directions, when it is necessary to be outdoors.

Officials at the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station say no human or horse cases of West Nile Virus or West Nile Virus associated illnesses acquired in Connecticut have been reported this season. Since 2000, 131 human cases of West Nile Virus, including three fatalities have been diagnosed in Connecticut residents since 2000, the officials say.