New Fairfield father to be deported to Guatemala on Thursday

Related Coverage Lawmakers to meet with New Fairfield father facing deportation

(WTNH) — A New Fairfield father who is facing deportation will be deported back to his native Guatemala on Thursday.

The Board of Immigration Appeals and the Department of Homeland Security have denied Joel Colindres of New Fairfield’s requests to stay in the United States while his petitions, waivers and appeals are pending.

Related Content: Lawmakers to meet with New Fairfield father facing deportation

Colindres will be leaving his wife and two small children who are United States citizens.

Colindres reportedly has no criminal record and pays his taxes.