New Haven man accused of shooting 13-year-old denied probation

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A New Haven man accused of shooting a 13-year-old boy last month has been denied a request for a form of probation.

That could lead to a dismissal of the charges.

21-year-old Charles Worthington has pleaded not guilty to first degree assault.

According to the New Haven Register (http://bit.ly/2x3WDNn) , the judge who denied the request told Worthington that, because of the seriousness of the allegations, he is not eligible for accelerated rehabilitation.

Worthington is being held on $1 million bond.

