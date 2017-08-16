Operation Homefront provides kids of military members with school supplies

Related Coverage Stretch Your Dollar: Back to School backpack advice and savings

GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Dozens of kids from military families received free backpacks and school supplies in Groton on Wednesday.

It’s all part of a program called Operation Homefront’s Back-to-School Brigade.

In all, more than 600 backpacks will be handed out on Wednesday and Thursday.

“Not a lot of people can afford as many things and they’re giving us a lot of things to pick from for what I need for school,” said 7th grader Jocelyn Banks.

“I got to pick out all sorts of school supplies, pencils, erasers,” shared 5th grader Colton Banks. “Everything you need to start off for a good school year.”

Operation Homefront is a non-profit whose mission is to build strong, stable and secure military families in the communities they work hard to protect.