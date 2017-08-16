Outrage grows as President Trump defends his latest remarks

By Published: Updated:
Donald Trump
President Donald Trump gestures as he answers reporters questions in the lobby of Trump Tower, Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017 in New York. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

NEW YORK (WTNH) — Most people are reacting with outrage Wednesday morning, although a few people are praising President Trump following his stance on his remarks regarding the white supremacists marching in the streets.

Some of that outrage coming from the President’s own Manufacturing Council. Six members have now stepped down, including the leaders of Merck, Intel and Under Armour.

The latest was the head of the AFL-CIO, who posted on twitter that he – quote – “Cannot sit on a council for a President who tolerates bigotry and domestic terrorism.”

President Donald Trump has under fire right from the beginning for not condemning the white supremacists in the clashes that led to a deadly car attack in Virginia this weekend. Then, he read a scripted speech, where he did condemn hate groups by name.

Then, he spoke without a script at a press conference Tuesday. He started creating what people are calling “moral equivalence,” which makes it sound like the President is defending the people marching through the streets of Charlottesville chanting nazi slogans.

“You look at both sides, I think there’s blame on both sides,” President Trump said. “I don’t have any doubt about it, and you don’t have any doubt about it either.”

U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal spoke out against the President Tuesday night.

Donald Trump does not represent or speak for the real America. These neo-Nazis, and white supremacists, and KKK, and white nationalists, are not the real America. Every single person in this country can take a stand and must take a stand.”

U.S. Senator Chris Murphy is currently walking across Connecticut. He tweeted:

One of the President’s most vocal supporters is former Grand Wizard of the KKK David Duke, who thanked the President, “For your honesty and courage.”

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s