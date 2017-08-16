Outrage grows as President Trump defends his latest remarks

NEW YORK (WTNH) — Most people are reacting with outrage Wednesday morning, although a few people are praising President Trump following his stance on his remarks regarding the white supremacists marching in the streets.

Some of that outrage coming from the President’s own Manufacturing Council. Six members have now stepped down, including the leaders of Merck, Intel and Under Armour.

The latest was the head of the AFL-CIO, who posted on twitter that he – quote – “Cannot sit on a council for a President who tolerates bigotry and domestic terrorism.”

I cannot sit on a council for a President that tolerates bigotry and domestic terrorism; I resign, effective immediately. pic.twitter.com/ip6F2nsoog — Richard L. Trumka (@RichardTrumka) August 15, 2017

President Donald Trump has under fire right from the beginning for not condemning the white supremacists in the clashes that led to a deadly car attack in Virginia this weekend. Then, he read a scripted speech, where he did condemn hate groups by name.

Then, he spoke without a script at a press conference Tuesday. He started creating what people are calling “moral equivalence,” which makes it sound like the President is defending the people marching through the streets of Charlottesville chanting nazi slogans.

“You look at both sides, I think there’s blame on both sides,” President Trump said. “I don’t have any doubt about it, and you don’t have any doubt about it either.”

U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal spoke out against the President Tuesday night.

Donald Trump does not represent or speak for the real America. These neo-Nazis, and white supremacists, and KKK, and white nationalists, are not the real America. Every single person in this country can take a stand and must take a stand.”

U.S. Senator Chris Murphy is currently walking across Connecticut. He tweeted:

Just stopped on roadside to read @POTUS remarks. I nearly threw up. An American President offering a defense of white supremicists. My god. — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) August 15, 2017

One of the President’s most vocal supporters is former Grand Wizard of the KKK David Duke, who thanked the President, “For your honesty and courage.”