Police: 15-year-old boy charged with murder in death of man

DANBURY, Conn. (AP / WTNH) — Police in Connecticut say a 15-year-old boy has been charged in the death of an 18-year-old man who was found with fatal injuries next to his vehicle earlier this month.

Danbury police say 15-year-old Ronald Massagli was arrested Wednesday on charges of felony murder and other offenses. He was taken to Bridgeport Juvenile Detention Center.

Police say officers had responded to a report of suspicious activity on Aug. 5. They found Gabriel Bara-Bardo alone and unconscious in the road next to his vehicle.

The state medical examiner’s office ruled that Bara-Bardo’s cause of death was complications following blunt impact to the head and neck. His death was ruled a homicide.

It couldn’t be determined Wednesday if Massagli is being represented by an attorney.

Police say more arrests are expected.