HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are searching for the parents of a 2-year-old girl in Hartford.

According to Hartford Police, the toddler was found wandering alone on Shultas Place.

Police say they are going door to door looking for the parents of the girl.

It is not known how long the girl was left alone.

News 8 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.