Preparing for tax free week

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — School is officially right around the corner, and that means the shopping season is here. But there is some good news. With school being here, that means tax free week is also here.

Pete Peterson with the University of New Haven stopped by our station to talk with Laura Hutchinson about how to shop the right way this coming week and not break the bank.

Tax free week starts Sunday August 20th and runs through Saturday August 26th. All clothing and shoes are under $100 and will not be taxed.