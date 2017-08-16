STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — You’ve heard of distracted driving. How about distracted walking?

There’s a proposal to ban distracted walking in Stamford.

Texting or talking on the phone while crossing the street there could soon be illegal.

That proposal is modeled after an ordinance that has been approved in Honolulu, Hawaii.

“They’re oblivious to cars. I don’t want any more injuries or deaths as a result of pedestrians getting hit. We’ve had about 4 or 5 within the past 3 or 4 years.”

If the proposal is approved, you could be slapped with a $30 fine if caught.

Some people like the idea, but others say it’s common sense and a law isn’t needed.