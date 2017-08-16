Public hearing in Bridgeport aimed at lessening the use of fossil fuels in CT

BRIDEGEPORT, Conn. – A public hearing is scheduled for Wednesday on Connecticut’s draft Comprehensive Energy Strategy.

Connecticut Sierra Club Chair Martha Klein said,

While Connecticut has made progress in advancing renewable energy and protecting the environment, it is disappointing that the state continues on a path to support major investment in fossil fuels. Fossil fuels harm the environment by polluting our air and water and harm consumers who will continue to foot the bill for unneeded fossil fuel infrastructure. It is both shocking and troubling that while President Trump is doubling down on fossil fuels and new pipelines in DC – Connecticut has chosen to follow his lead.”

350 Connecticut Steering Committee head Ben Martin stated, “Fossil fuels are no longer needed because renewables are now competitive in cost and, in the long run, cheaper. This new CES draft proves once again that Connecticut is lagging far behind other states on renewable energy.”

Rep. Chris Rosario said,

“I hope that Bridgeport and Fairfield county residents will show up and stand up for clean, renewable energy this Wednesday, August 16 in Bridgeport. It’s time for Connecticut to stop subsidizing new fracked gas pipelines and other dirty fossil fuels. It’s time for Connecticut to become a national leader in generating clean power from solar, wind and other renewable energy sources. Our new Comprehensive Energy Strategy needs to be amended to achieve these goals sooner and more effectively.”

The public hearing will take place at 6:30 p.m. at the Beacon Hall Events Center, Room 214, Housatonic Community College located at 600 Lafayette Boulevard in Bridgeport.

