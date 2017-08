Related Coverage Judges order FAA to review airplane seat sizes

(WTNH) — A computer glitch is causing some Southwest Airlines passengers to feel a little exasperated.

Although Southwest does not assign seats, it all but guarantees early boarding for elite frequent fliers.

That was before a technical glitch took place.

Now, the elites are in the mix right along with the rest of the passengers.

Southwest says it is working on the problem, but that there is no timetable for a fix.