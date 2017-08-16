State GOP Chairman compares Charlottesville controversy to “Black Lives Matter”

HARTFORD, STAMFORD, SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut’s top elected officials, all Democrats, are harshly criticizing President Trump’s most recent remarks about the violence in Charlottesville over the weekend. But the Chairman of the Connecticut Republican Party, while condemning white supremacy, is declining to criticize the President’s words.

The chorus of condemnation over the remarks made late Tuesday by President Trump continued on Wednesday from Connecticut’s top elected leaders especially the part where Trump placed blame for the events in Charlottesville on both sides. “The blame is not on both sides. No ‘fine people’ carry swastikas or burn torches or shout epithets and spew hatred,” said Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Connecticut).

Governor Malloy was even more blunt, saying, “I thought the President was out of his mind…that’s what I thought.” The Governor spoke out following a vigil today outside Stamford City Hall…and frequently criticized the President adding, “America’s got to stand up to fascism, to Nazi’s, to homophobes, to racists, to antisemitism. America’s got to stand up. I wish we had a President who stood up, but obviously that’s not the case.”

Connecticut Republican Party Chairman J.R. Romano has strong words for white supremacist views, but is declining to criticize President Trump, “These aren’t American values that’s being espoused at these events at these rallies. They’re not our values. I certainly think the President could have been more articulate.”

And Romano compares the current controversy surrounding President Trump to the controversy surrounding the “Black Lives Matter” movement during the Obama Administration saying, “It’s very similar, there was a lot of people espousing some very bad and hateful things in that movement and I would never say that’s how Barack Obama feels.”

Romano is also criticizing Senator Blumenthal for, what he says is, using this incident as an opportunity to “expand his base.”