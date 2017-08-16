Support for President Trump remain strong in the Naugatuck Valley

Naugatuck, CONN. (WTNH)– Republican support remain strong in the Naugatuck Valley. Small business owners in Naugatuck valley who voted for Trump continue to support the president. Joe Santos the owner of Joe’s Barber Shop said, “I think he is doing a good job. It takes some time to do it. You are not building a house in one day.” Joe Santos came to the states from Portugal in the 70’s. He learned English, got his citizenship and started a small business. He is impressed with how Trump is running the country especially when it comes to restrictions on immigration.

Santos added, “I know some people don’t like about the immigration situation, but this is not immigration situation. This is an invasion situation. It’s people coming everyday, thousands coming and you got to stop it.” Another local business owner, Moe Shira, agrees. Moe Shira, the owner of Moe’s Automotive said, “He is basically trying to figure out who is coming and going in this country and he is scrutinize that a little bit better.”

Shira thinks in the long run Trump will be good for small businesses. Shira said, “When people are more comfortable with their life and their finances, they will have the tendency to afford a set of new tires that the family has been needing for some time.” Stacey Jensen said, “He is a business man and he has had a lot of experience in the financial world and we need that a lot right now.” The one thing supporters told NEWS8 they don’t like about the president said Joe Santos, “He have a big mouth. He talk a little bit too much.”

The president’s supporters don’t like the talk about impeachment. Shira said, “I don’t believe that’s the right call.” Jensen said, “Past presidents weren’t blamed for necessarily things that were going on racially that were going on before so now because it is Trump I feel like he is becoming the scapegoat.” Supporters told us they would vote for President Trump again. Steve said, “He gave up a real cushy life to try to help people out is the way I look at it. He didn’t have to do that” Shira added, “I think we are in better shape now than if we were in someone else’s hands. I actually would vote for him again.”