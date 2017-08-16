Tree falls on person in Guilford

GUILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A person is being treated for injuries after a tree fell on them on Whitfield Street Wednesday morning.

Around 8:45 a.m., the Guilford Fire Marshall’s office confirmed to News 8 that firefighters responded to a report of a tree falling on a person at 351 Whitfield Street. It is unclear what may have caused the tree to fall.

Officials could not comment on the condition of the person hit, or the extent of their injuries. No other details were immediately available.

News 8 will post additional details to this story as soon as more information becomes available.