(WTNH) — Every day there are thousands of pieces of video uploaded to the internet; but very few get millions of views in a short span of time.

Photographer Jessie Marrero uploaded a video on facebook of baby Camila; who was the subject of a newborn baby photo shoot. Camila fell asleep during the photo session, and Marrero quietly took video of the moment.

The video of Camila has gone viral, racking up more than 5.5 million views. Marrero said she was happy that everyone enjoyed the video.