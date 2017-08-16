Where were YOU on eclipse day?

A lot’s changed in 38 years since the last total solar eclipse in the US.

This is the best picture we’ve had yet.

In February 1979 gas prices were “skyrocketing” to near 1 dollar a gallon, the happy meal hadn’t been invented yet, and the Sony walkman had just been released at the price of $200, or $700 in today’s standards.

Today we have flying cars…I meant to say today we have electric cars, and of course, social media. According to experts, this eclipse will likely be the most widely viewed event in history, but if you are stepping foot outside to catch a view yourself, don’t forget to take a moment to just be in the moment!

Neil deGrasse Tyson, Astrophysicist said, “Put down your smartphone and experience this one emotionally, psychologically, physically, rather than just through the screen.

So Monday afternoon the eclipse will happen…that’s a guarantee but weather plays the biggest roll in being able to see the eclipse. If we get a day like this, we’ll have no trouble viewing most of the eclipse during the 2 plus hour period that the moon “takes a bite” out of the sun. Unfortunately at the last total eclipse in 1979, most spots that had the opportunity to see the eclipse were cloudy. Here’s a look at the potential forecast for Monday across the US. While for some it may be cloudy with scattered showers, a good portion of the country looks to be sunny for this historic event.

One thing to keep in mind that you might not expect…just as the sun can damage your eyes, it can also damage your camera lens so don’t point your phone directly at the sun or you may pay the price. Enjoy Monday!