Woman dragged while loading vehicle in front of store in New London

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — A woman suffered non-life threatening injuries after she was dragged from her vehicle while loading it in New London on Wednesday afternoon.

Police say the incident happened around 4:00 p.m. when a 43-year-old woman was loading the back of her pick-up truck in front of the Homegoods store on North Frontage Road with purchases made from the store. According to police, a male got into the driver’s seat of the pick-up truck and took off, dragging the woman from behind.

Officials tell News 8 the woman was dragged a few feet from the truck and fell, injuring her arm.

Police officers and firefighters responded to the incident and the woman was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Officers are continuing to investigate the incident, but so far, they have not found the pick-up truck yet, they say.