Woman embezzles thousands of dollars from Plainville Little League

PLAINVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — A woman is facing charges after she allegedly embezzled thousands of dollars from Plainville Little League during two separate seasons.

Plainville Police Department says they conducted an investigation and have arrested 42-year-old Shelby Lamothe for larceny after she embezzled nearly $6,000 from the Plainville Little League during the 2015 and 2016 seasons.

According to officials, Lamothe served as the President of the Plainville Little League Auxiliary during those two seasons.

On Wednesday morning, Lamothe turned herself into Plainville Police on an active arrest warrant. She was processed and released on a $5,000 bond.

Lamothe will appear in Bristol Superior Court on August 28.