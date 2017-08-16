Work to begin on park dedicated to marathon bombing victim

Related Coverage Thousands of runners lace up for Boston Marathon

BOSTON (AP) — The mother of an 8-year-old boy killed in the Boston Marathon bombing says she’s pleased that work is about to begin on a park named after her son.

Martin Richard was the youngest of three people killed when two bombs exploded near the marathon finish line on April 15, 2013.

Denise Richard says her son loved parks. She tells The Associated Press that her family is “very excited to see this construction begin and take shape.”

Related Content: Thousands of runners lace up for Boston Marathon

Republican Gov. Charlie Baker, Democratic Boston Mayor Martin Walsh and others will join the Richard family Wednesday for a groundbreaking ceremony.

Martin’s Park will be built on the South Boston waterfront, near the Boston Children’s Museum.