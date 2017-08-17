1 granted parole, 2 to remain in prison for 2010 killing

NEW LONDON, Conn. (AP) — One of the people convicted in the 2010 death of a New London man killed as he walked home from his shift at a city restaurant has been granted parole, while two others were denied.

The Day reports that 24-year-old Tyree Bundy is expected to be released around Sept. 18 after being granted parole several months ago.

Brian Rabell and Marquis Singleton were denied parole after a hearing Wednesday.

All three pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the stabbing death of 25-year-old Matthew Chew, killed while walking home from the pizza parlor where he worked. Police say six teens picked Chew at random to attack.

Idris Elahi, who stabbed Chew with a pocket knife, was sentenced to 35 years in prison after pleading guilty to murder.

