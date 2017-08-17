Ansonia to address blight with public forum

Related Coverage New London’s new blight officer hopes to clean up the city

ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH) — The city of Ansonia is looking to stomp out blight.

The mayor and other city leaders are holding a public forum about the issue on Thursday night.

They will answer questions and hear concerns about blight in the city. They’ll also listen to any ideas people have for tackling the problem.

The forum starts at 6:30 p.m. at Ansonia City Hall.

The city already has an app where people can see what’s considered blight and report what they see.