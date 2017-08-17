Ansonia to address blight with public forum

WTNH.com staff Published:

ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH) — The city of Ansonia is looking to stomp out blight.

The mayor and other city leaders are holding a public forum about the issue on Thursday night.

They will answer questions and hear concerns about blight in the city. They’ll also listen to any ideas people have for tackling the problem.

Related Content: New London’s new blight officer hopes to clean up the city

The forum starts at 6:30 p.m. at Ansonia City Hall.

The city already has an app where people can see what’s considered blight and report what they see.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s