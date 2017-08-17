Arrest made in death of woman killed in Greenwich tractor trailer crash

By Published:

GREENWICH, Conn. (WTNH)– A New Jersey tractor trailer driver was arrested Wednesday in the death of a woman who was killed in a Greenwich crash last December.

Police say Jeffrey Bodnar turned himself into Greenwich police after being involved in a fatal crash on December 16th. Christina Ann Vomoca, 38, of Stamford, was killed after a tractor trailer, driven by Bodnar, failed to stop at a red light at the bottom of a I-95 exit ramp. Bodnar was traveling across Arch Street, with the intention of reentering I-95 southbound, when he struck the car Vomoca was driving.

Vomoca’s passenger, 32-year-old Maiko Kobayashi, also of Stamford, suffered serious injuries in the crash. Police say the two women had just left Hopscotch Hair Salon, where they worked, when the crash occurred.

Bodnar was charged with manslaughter and assault. He was held on a $100,000 bond and will appear in court on August 30th.

