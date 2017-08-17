Cheshire man facing charges after allegedly supplying heroin to woman who overdosed in Southington

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A Cheshire man is facing charges after he allegedly supplied heroin to a woman who fatally overdosed in Southington last month.

Police say on Wednesday, the Southington Police Department’s Special Investigations Unit and the US Drug Enforcement Agency with the assistance of the New Britain Police Department’s Street Crimes Unit took 36-year-old Thomas Halleran of Cheshire into custody at a residence in New Britain.

According to officials, Halleran’s arrest came after a month-long investigation into the apparent overdose death of a Southington resident in July.

Officers say in July, a Southington resident was discovered inside of her apartment along with drug paraphernalia that was consistent with heroin use. Detectives say they were able to identify the source of the heroin that is suspected to have caused the death.

An investigation revealed that Halleran allegedly supplied the heroin to the victim shortly before her death.

Halleran was charged with distribution of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of heroin. Officials ordered to detain Halleran pending a detention hearing that is scheduled for August 23.

Southington Police Department’s Special Investigations Unit worked with the DEA during this investigation, they say.