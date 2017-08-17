Connecticut State Police seeking help in identifying the good Samaritan who helped at a car crash

(WTNH) — Connecticut State Police need the public’s help as they try to identify the good Samaritan who helped remove a driver from an accident which resulted in a car fire on Route 9.

The crash occurred on July 16 at approximately 9:08 p.m. near the Exit 12 off-ramp. As troopers arrived at the scene, a 2007 gray Infiniti was fully engulfed in flames and two men who witnessed the crash were trying to safely remove the driver from the vehicle.

The trooper used his fire extinguisher in the area of the driver’s door and the two witnesses pulled the driver safely out of the car.

Police say the driver only suffered minor injuries thanks to the actions of the two men who stopped to help.

Police have identified one of the good Samaritans but are still looking to identify the second individual so that he can be “formally thanked and recognized for his selfless act that evening.”

Anyone with information on the identity of the good Samaritan is asked to call State Police in Westbrook at (860) 398-2100.