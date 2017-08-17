DEEP issues water quality update

By Published: Updated:

SHELTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A new water quality report has been released by the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP).

Officials say as of Thursday, the swimming area at Indian Well State Park in Shelton has been closed due to high bacteria counts.

Related Content: Avoid algae blooms at Connecticut State Parks

The report also states that the swimming area at Kettletown State Park in Southbury remains closed due to the presence of blue-green algae blooms.

DEEP says additional test results will be released on Friday morning.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s