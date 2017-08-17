DEEP issues water quality update

Related Coverage Avoid algae blooms at Connecticut State Parks

SHELTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A new water quality report has been released by the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP).

Officials say as of Thursday, the swimming area at Indian Well State Park in Shelton has been closed due to high bacteria counts.

Related Content: Avoid algae blooms at Connecticut State Parks

The report also states that the swimming area at Kettletown State Park in Southbury remains closed due to the presence of blue-green algae blooms.

DEEP says additional test results will be released on Friday morning.