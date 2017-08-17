East Hartford and Shop Rite partner to recycle more plastic

Related Coverage East Haven redemption center closing

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The town of East Hartford and Shop Rite are partnering in an effort to recycle more plastic wraps and bags.

The initiative is in conjunction with the statewide Wrap Recycling Acton Program (WRAP) Campaign, which seeks to promote the recycling of flexible film packaging.

We are very excited to participate in this important state and nationwide program,” said Mayor Marcia A. Leclerc. “We’re proud to partner with Shop Rite to increase public awareness of the types of plastic wraps and bags that can be recycled, and where to recycle this material. Many people may not be aware that they can’t place these plastics in their blue recycling bins, and our goal is to raise awareness and divert 100% of plastic film from curbside bins by 2020.”

Shop Rite of East Hartford is the third local grocery chain to partner with the WRAP Connecticut Campaign, following Price Chopper and Adams Markets.

More information can be found at www.easthartfordct.gov/wrap.