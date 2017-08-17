East Hartford and Shop Rite partner to recycle more plastic

By Published:
(Photo Courtesy: Town of East Hartford)

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The town of East Hartford and Shop Rite are partnering in an effort to recycle more plastic wraps and bags.

The initiative is in conjunction with the statewide Wrap Recycling Acton Program (WRAP) Campaign, which seeks to promote the recycling of flexible film packaging.

We are very excited to participate in this important state and nationwide program,” said Mayor Marcia A. Leclerc. “We’re proud to partner with Shop Rite to increase public awareness of the types of plastic wraps and bags that can be recycled, and where to recycle this material. Many people may not be aware that they can’t place these plastics in their blue recycling bins, and our goal is to raise awareness and divert 100% of plastic film from curbside bins by 2020.”

Related Content: East Haven redemption center closing

Shop Rite of East Hartford is the third local grocery chain to partner with the WRAP Connecticut Campaign, following Price Chopper and Adams Markets.

More information can be found at www.easthartfordct.gov/wrap.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s