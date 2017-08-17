East Haven dog hit by car recovering; officials still looking for owner

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A dog that was hit by a car Tuesday in East Haven is recovering after leg amputation surgery.

Volunteers at the East Haven Animal Shelter spoke with News 8 Thursday, and said that the dog, now being called ‘Danny’, is doing well after having his leg amputated.

(Photo provided by East Haven Animal Shelter)

The East Haven Animal Shelter released photos on Facebook Tuesday hoping to locate Danny’s owner, or at least find someone that recognizes Danny. Officials say he either jumped or was thrown from a car on Frontage Road on Tuesday. He was then hit by a car.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call the East Haven Animal Shelter at 203-468-3249.

