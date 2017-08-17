Eclipse historically brings doomsday omens for some

By Published:

(ABC News) — The total solar eclipse on Aug. 21st. means nothing more than an extremely rare occurrence of the moon casting a shadow on Earth. But for decades, scientists say, people believed a total solar eclipse means doom.

“It wasn’t just a threat on the sun or the moon though, it was a threat on the whole universe,” stated Dr. Ed Krupp of the Los Angeles Griffith Observatory. “This was a reversal of what ordinary life is supposed to be.”

Related Content: Total solar eclipse predicted to be ‘biggest driver distraction’ in history

Pastor Mark Biltz, author of the book, God’s Day Timer. believes this eclipse – the first in 99 years to cross the United States – is a spiritual message.

“I totally believe that this is a warning from God to the United States that we need to repent as a nation or judgement will be coming,” Biltz said.

He’s not the only one who believes the eclipse is a harbinger.

Related Content: Is the eclipse that rare?!

David Meade, author of Planet X – The 2017 Arrival,” says the eclipse signals the end of the world when a planet will crash into Earth.

But, what if the end of the world doesn’t really have a literal meaning.

Traffic in the eclipse zone could be a disaster, four times worse than a normal day. And if power takes a hit and WiFi usage is over loaded on the day of the eclipse, we all know what will signal a real doomsday for hundreds of thousands.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s