Eclipse historically brings doomsday omens for some

(ABC News) — The total solar eclipse on Aug. 21st. means nothing more than an extremely rare occurrence of the moon casting a shadow on Earth. But for decades, scientists say, people believed a total solar eclipse means doom.

“It wasn’t just a threat on the sun or the moon though, it was a threat on the whole universe,” stated Dr. Ed Krupp of the Los Angeles Griffith Observatory. “This was a reversal of what ordinary life is supposed to be.”

Pastor Mark Biltz, author of the book, God’s Day Timer. believes this eclipse – the first in 99 years to cross the United States – is a spiritual message.

“I totally believe that this is a warning from God to the United States that we need to repent as a nation or judgement will be coming,” Biltz said.

He’s not the only one who believes the eclipse is a harbinger.

David Meade, author of Planet X – The 2017 Arrival,” says the eclipse signals the end of the world when a planet will crash into Earth.

But, what if the end of the world doesn’t really have a literal meaning.

Traffic in the eclipse zone could be a disaster, four times worse than a normal day. And if power takes a hit and WiFi usage is over loaded on the day of the eclipse, we all know what will signal a real doomsday for hundreds of thousands.