Expert: Breakfast boosts brain power to jump start the day

(WTNH)– Soon kids will be heading back to school, rushing out to catch that school bus. We’ve all heard it before that eating breakfast helps to jump start the day.

Experts say what you eat at the very start of the day can help boost brainpower. And for kids heading to school, that’s essential.

Students will soon pack classrooms but boosting the brain begins at home with breakfast.

“Think about the name breakfast. Break the fast. So you want to start your metabolism going, you want to give your brain energy going,” said Margaret Marshall, Healthy Living Expert and author. “It gets their brains going, it gets glucose into the brain. It doesn’t have to be big and it doesn’t have to be elaborate, you just want it to be healthy.”

Cereals not always the healthiest.

“Eggs are a great protein,” said Marshall.

Along with blueberries, a super food high in antioxidants, with toast. Be sure to have your student weigh in.

“I have this sandwich thin here which I happen to love but again ask your child what bread they want, whether they want it toasted,” said Marshall.

Easy and quick?

“Buy these little sliders — burger rolls and make a sandwich. I have peanut butter and jelly on that.”

Want a shake for breakfast — start with a cup of chocolate milk.

“This is chocolate soy milk but use what your child likes.”

Add to ice cubes. Followed by chopped bananas.

“Bananas have a lot of energy, a lot of potassium that will give them energy throughout the day,” said Marshall.

For protein, two tsp to a tablespoon of peanut butter. If allergic, use protein powder.

A tasty jumpstart for the brain.

What should you not be eating for breakfast?

“Often times, people will say they eat muffins for breakfast and they think that’s a healthy breakfast. Unless you’re making the muffin yourself and you know what’s exactly in it, a muffin is really a piece of cake,” said Marshall.

Avoid processed food, the sugar rush could impact your student’s ability to focus throughout the day.

“Think easy because everybody is rushed in the morning, you want to make sure the child has protein, carbohydrate with the protein and if they will eat any kind of fruit, get in the fruit that they like.”

How do you convince your kid to make healthier choices? Margaret says parents are the best role models.