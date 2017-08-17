Fiancée: Ric Flair in critical condition, has ‘multiple organ problems’

** FILE ** In this Sept. 22, 2007 file photo, wrestler Ric Flair addresses the media during a news conference at Dover International Speedway in Dover, Del. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, file)

(ABC News) — Ric Flair remains in critical condition with “multiple organ problems” five days after being admitted to an Atlanta-area hospital, according to a statement by his fiancée.

Wendy Barlow released a statement on Facebook on Wednesday afternoon addressing Flair’s current condition and rumors that have circulated since news of his health surfaced.

“Just want to give an update to my friends and family as I have been unable to talk on the phone without crying and just feel shocked over events,” she wrote in a Facebook post, which TMZ Sports posted a screenshot of. “I took Ric to the hospital Friday night with severe abdominal pain. From that moment on it all seems like a nightmare … multiple organ problems.”

Barlow’s update is the first significant news on Flair’s condition since Monday, when a WWE rep confirmed Flair was resting following an undisclosed surgical procedure.

Barlow specifically denied rumors that Flair’s surgery was on his colon.

“Not to go into too many details I want everyone to know he still needs prayers as he is still in critical condition,” Barlow continued. “And no he did not have colon surgery … it was another surgery!”

Flair, 68, a two-time WWE Hall of Famer with a professional wrestling career spanning five decades, was placed into a medical coma over the weekend.

