‘Free Cruise’ robocalls could get you up to $900 in new class action settlement

Published: Updated:
This undated file photo provided by Carnival Corp. shows the 710-passenger Adonia ship. (Carnival Corporation via AP, File)

(WTNH) — A settlement has been reached in a class action lawsuit against a marketing company that inundated people with annoying robocalls; and you may be eligible to make a claim.

The lawsuit, filed against Resort Marketing Group, or RMG, claimed that the company violated the Telephone Consumer Protection Act by actively calling random people to promote “free cruises”. The settlement includes people who received pre-recorded telephone calls between July of 2009 and March of 2014 on their residential or cellular telephone lines. In the robocalls, RMG offered a free cruise on either Carnival, Royal Caribbean, or Norwegian Cruise Lines as a promotion.

The company referred to themselves as “Travel Services” in the pre-recorded calls. The lawsuit claims the three cruise lines authorized RMG to make the robocalls on their behalf.

A settlement was reached last month. Impacted people now have until November 3rd to file a claim from the multi-million dollar settlement.

According to the settlement documents, each call you received from RMG could have a maximum value of up to $300. You may claim up to three calls from your telephone number, for a maximum value of $900 per phone number.

To determine if you are eligible to make a claim, you need to check the lawsuit settlement website. If your number is included in the settlement you will then be directed as to how to file a claim.

