Governor Malloy to talk jobs in Hartford

WTNH.com Staff Published:
- FILE - Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy (WTNH)

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Governor Dannel Malloy will be in Hartford Thursday afternoon talking jobs.

The governor will visit the Hartford Jobs Corps Academy to meet with staff and students. He wants to take a first hand look at the programs and what the organization has to offer.

The jobs corps is a national voluntary career training and education program that prepares young people, ages 16 through 24, for careers in today’s job market.

The event kicks off at 2 p.m. at the academy at 100 William Shorty Campbell Street.

