Hartford police combat underage drinking at summer concerts

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford police are adding additional officers to combat underage drinking at popular tailgate spots.

According to Hartford Police Deputy Chief Brian Foley, 90 officers will be at the Florida Georgia Line concert outside and inside the Xfinity Theatre; plus traffic and liquor enforcement.

This will probably be our largest underage drinking enforcement effort that we’ve had thus far. The city of Hartford is not paying for a single one of those officers. They are entirely paid for by the event, and by the Department of Transportation.”

Officers will be sweeping the parking lots. Police say the Florida Georgia Line concert raises concerns.

Foley added, “We know what a party concert is. Chance the Rapper is a party contact. Florida Georgia Line is a party concert. You look at the age group. You look at what’s happened historically with their concerts, and what happens in other venues with their concerts.”

Parents say, unfortunatel,y police have to do it. Reva Zaleski said, “It is a tough way to learn a lesson, but it’s the package store that sells it to them, and it’s the people that they bribe to go buy it for them.”

Foley said, “Be aware that we we’re out there, and we are going to be enforcing the law.”

Zaleski added, “You have to check the cars. It’s a tough call but they need to do it.”

Police have a message for parents.

To the parents that have teenagers coming here to Hartford and expect them to come here and make good decisions, do not expect that. This is an environment that is right for a teenager to make a poor decision. There’s alcohol everywhere.”

Zaleski added, “It is not just their lives when they get back out on the road it’s everybody else’s.”