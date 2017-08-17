How To Make Solar Eclipse Cookies

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The total solar eclipse has been taking the country by storm, from deals, to social media, to proper glasses, to cookies? Marni Esposito with Moon Rocks Gourmet Cookies stopped by the station to show Laura Hutchinson and Jocelyn Maminta how to make some fun eclipse cookies with your kids.

Chocolate Sugar Cookie Ingredients:

1 cup butter, softened

1 1/2 cups brown sugar

2 eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla

3/4 cup cocoa powder

2 cups all purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup granulated sugar for rolling

Chocolate Sugar Cookie Directions:

1. Cream together butter and brown sugar with a mixer until fluffy, about 5 minutes.

2. Add in eggs, one at a time, mixing after each addition, and then vanilla.

3. Combine cocoa powder, flour, baking soda and salt. Slowly add flour mixture to butter mixture. Mix well.

4. Refrigerate dough for one hour.

5. Using a cookie scoop, scoop dough and place into granulated sugar, roll around to coat. Place sugar coated dough on lightly greased or parchment lined baking sheet, space cookies 2 inches apart. Bake in a preheated 350 degree oven for 9-10 minutes.

6. Let cookies cool on baking sheet for 10 minutes before removing to racks to cool completely. Store in an airtight container.

Sugar Cookies Ingredients:

2 3/4 cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon baking powder

1 cup butter, softened

1 1/2 cups white sugar

1 egg

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Sugar Cookies Directions:

Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). In a small bowl, stir together flour, baking soda, and baking powder. Set aside. In a large bowl, cream together the butter and sugar until smooth. Beat in egg and vanilla. Gradually blend in the dry ingredients. Roll rounded teaspoonfuls of dough into balls, and place onto ungreased cookie sheets. Bake 8 to 10 minutes in the preheated oven, or until golden. Let stand on cookie sheet two minutes before removing to cool on wire racks.