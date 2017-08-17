Ice tea bottle leads to arrests in Norwich burglary

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH)– Two convicted felons were arrested Wednesday for allegedly stealing thousands of dollars in tools from two Norwich businesses last year.

Police say on June 9th, 2016, officers responded to a burglary that occurred in the overnight hours at Stanley Israelite Business Park, at 33 Wisconsin Avenue. Employees from Prime Electric and Lantern Energy had noticed that their company vehicles were broken into. Both companies reported that a total of $5,448 worth of tools were stolen and that $2,500 in damage was done to the vehicles.

Surveillance video from the scene showed two suspects entering the vehicles and taking items. When officers canvassed the area where the crime occurred, they found a discarded ice tea bottle and a drill belonging to Prime Electric that were seized as evidence.

In December, during the investigation, detectives learned that a DNA sample taken from that ice tea bottle matched that of 44-year-old Eric Melendez, a former inmate of the Connecticut Department of Corrections.

On Wednesday, Melendez turned himself in and was charged with five counts of Burglary, Criminal Mischief and Larceny. He was held on a $10,000 bond.

The investigation also led police to the second suspect, 43-year-old Walter A. Spraski. He too was charged with five counts of Burglary, Criminal Mischief and Larceny. Spraski is also a convicted felon but is currently incarcerated on unrelated charges.

Norwich Police remind citizens to report any suspicious activity in their neighborhoods.