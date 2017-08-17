Man sentenced to 30 months for selling heroin in lethal OD

By Published:
(Image: Big Stock Photo)

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man accused of selling heroin that led to a woman’s overdose death last year has been sentenced to 30 months in prison.

Thirty-nine-year-old Ramon Killings, of Bridgeport, was sentenced Wednesday in federal court in Hartford on one count of heroin distribution. After his prison term, he will be under supervised released for three years.

Related: Man named Killings pleads guilty for heroin overdose death

According to the U.S. Attorney’s office, Killings was arrested in a sting operation last January when undercover investigators purchased heroin from him. Investigators had learned that Killings had sold heroin to the boyfriend of a woman who overdosed and died in December.

Prosecutors say the case is part of a statewide crackdown on people who sell powerful drugs that can cause serious injury or death.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s