Man sentenced to 30 months for selling heroin in lethal OD

Related Coverage Man named Killings pleads guilty for heroin overdose death

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man accused of selling heroin that led to a woman’s overdose death last year has been sentenced to 30 months in prison.

Thirty-nine-year-old Ramon Killings, of Bridgeport, was sentenced Wednesday in federal court in Hartford on one count of heroin distribution. After his prison term, he will be under supervised released for three years.

Related: Man named Killings pleads guilty for heroin overdose death

According to the U.S. Attorney’s office, Killings was arrested in a sting operation last January when undercover investigators purchased heroin from him. Investigators had learned that Killings had sold heroin to the boyfriend of a woman who overdosed and died in December.

Prosecutors say the case is part of a statewide crackdown on people who sell powerful drugs that can cause serious injury or death.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.