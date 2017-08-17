Meriden Police search for bank robber with fake beard

Surveillance from People's United Bank at 566 West Main Street, Meriden. (Meriden Police)

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Meriden Police are looking for the man who allegedly robbed a bank inside of a grocery store on Tuesday.

Police say the People’s United Bank, that is located inside the Stop and Shop at 566 West Main Street, was robbed by the man pictured below. It’s unclear if a weapon was shown during the robbery.

The suspect was described as wearing a black Miami Heat hat and a fake orange colored beard. He was then seeing leaving the scene in a late 1990’s, black, four door Audi sedan, with chrome trim around the windows.

There is no word on how much money was taken.

Police released surveillance photos from the robbery and ask anyone with information to contact them at 203-630-6318.

 

