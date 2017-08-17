Milford Oyster Festival set for Saturday

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The city of Milford is getting ready for its annual Oyster Festival this weekend.
The event is set to begin on Aug. 19th.
Related Content: 2017 Fall Festivals and Fairs in Connecticut
Milford police want the public to know that the entire area will be closed off from 8:30 a.m. Saturday morning until 6:30 p.m. Saturday night.
If you are looking for a convenient way to get downtown, shuttle buses will be provided. The buses will operate from both Jonathan Law High School and the Connecticut Post Mall.