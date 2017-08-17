Milford Oyster Festival set for Saturday

Related Coverage 2017 Fall Festivals and Fairs in Connecticut

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The city of Milford is getting ready for its annual Oyster Festival this weekend.

The event is set to begin on Aug. 19th.

Milford police want the public to know that the entire area will be closed off from 8:30 a.m. Saturday morning until 6:30 p.m. Saturday night.

If you are looking for a convenient way to get downtown, shuttle buses will be provided. The buses will operate from both Jonathan Law High School and the Connecticut Post Mall.