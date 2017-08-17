Navy to relieve USS Fitzgerald leadership for mistakes that led to deadly collision

(ABC News) — The U.S. Navy will relieve the USS Fitzgerald’s commanding officer, executive officer and senior enlisted sailor for mistakes that lead to a deadly crash with a merchant ship in June.

Seven U.S. sailors lost their lives when the Navy destroyer collided with a Philippine container ship in the middle of the night off the coast of Japan.

The Navy announced Thursday that they intended to relieve the ship’s leadership after it was determined the Navy had lost trust and confidence in their ability to lead in those positions.

They are among a dozen of the ship’s crew who could face administrative action for their role in the collision. The Navy’s investigation into the collision continues.

