New Britain man facing child molestation charges

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — A New Britain man is facing charges after allegedly molesting three children.

According to the New Britain Herald (http://bit.ly/2wdp9Qn), Donald Sundwall, 50, is being charged after police say he sexually assaulted three sisters.

Police say the victims were all under 11-years-old and were living with Sundwall and his ex-wife, Stacie Martell, before 2015.

The state Department of Children and Families reported the incident to police after taking custody of the children. According to Sundwall’s arrest warrant, police say the girls spoke about being sexually abused by Sundwall who reportedly threatened them to stay quiet.

Sundwall was serving an 18-month prison sentence for failing to appear in court after being served with three arrest warrants on Tuesday. He is now facing several charges, including three counts of first degree sexual assault and illegal sexual contact, among other charges. He is currently being held on a $1.5 million bond.

Martell is facing three counts of risk of injury to a child. She pleaded not guilty and is being held on a $750,000 bond.